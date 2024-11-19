Mr Macaroni slams Nigerian government over misplaced priorities

On November 19, 2024, he took to X to express his belief that Nigerian politicians, both past and present, share responsibility for the country’s current state of underdevelopment. However, he singled out members of the current administration, stating that they have no moral right to criticise their predecessors while failing to address the pressing hardships facing Nigerians today.

He wrote in part, "I no send any Nigerian politician, but only the people have the right to call out or criticise any politician or government past or present! Not Spokespersons of the current Government who continue to use billions to buy Cars and Jets while Nigerians are languishing in poverty. I personally believe all Nigerian politicians past or present have contributed largely to the rot in our country today and as such, Nigerians must continue to hold past and present leaders accountable."

He accused government officials of being “insensitive and tone-deaf” to the struggles of ordinary Nigerians, noting that they often redirect blame to past administrations rather than addressing current issues.

Mr. Macaroni detailed the gap between the lifestyles of Nigerian leaders and the struggles of everyday citizens. He emphasised how officials, cushioned by their wealth and privileges, remain immune to the challenges plaguing the public.

“They drive the best cars, so they are immune to potholes on the roads. They fly private jets, so who cares about the increase in flight prices?” he wrote.