Mr Macaroni slams Nigerian government over misplaced priorities

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also urges citizens to prioritise national interests over temporary gains offered by politicians.

Mr Macaroni also criticises the extravagant allowances politicians receive
Mr Macaroni also criticises the extravagant allowances politicians receive

On November 19, 2024, he took to X to express his belief that Nigerian politicians, both past and present, share responsibility for the country’s current state of underdevelopment. However, he singled out members of the current administration, stating that they have no moral right to criticise their predecessors while failing to address the pressing hardships facing Nigerians today.

He wrote in part, "I no send any Nigerian politician, but only the people have the right to call out or criticise any politician or government past or present! Not Spokespersons of the current Government who continue to use billions to buy Cars and Jets while Nigerians are languishing in poverty. I personally believe all Nigerian politicians past or present have contributed largely to the rot in our country today and as such, Nigerians must continue to hold past and present leaders accountable."

He accused government officials of being “insensitive and tone-deaf” to the struggles of ordinary Nigerians, noting that they often redirect blame to past administrations rather than addressing current issues.

Mr. Macaroni detailed the gap between the lifestyles of Nigerian leaders and the struggles of everyday citizens. He emphasised how officials, cushioned by their wealth and privileges, remain immune to the challenges plaguing the public.

“They drive the best cars, so they are immune to potholes on the roads. They fly private jets, so who cares about the increase in flight prices?” he wrote.

The activist added, "They are heavily protected with the DSS, military and police, so why should they care about you whose phone was just stolen last night on the street because there was no officer on patrol, no street light or security camera? The people pay for their feeding and transport allowance so why should they care about the hike in food or fuel prices? They even have perfume allowance... I could go on and on but to what end?"

