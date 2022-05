In a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Friday, May 13, 2022, the skit maker said politicians do not care about Nigerians.

"Atiku deleting the tweet condemning the gruesome murder of Deborah shows what we have been preaching this whole election season. Politicians don’t care for the people," he tweeted.

"They only play to the gallery when seeking for our votes. The people must see beyond these gimmicks."

Abubakar had earlier condemned the attack on the student via his social media platforms.

“There cannot be a justification for such gruesome murder. Deborah Yakubu was murdered, and all those behind her death must be brought to justice. My condolences to her family and friends," he tweeted.

The former Vice-President, however, came under a social attack as Muslim northerners threatened not to vote for him if he emerges the Presidential candidate of the PDP. They also promised to mobilise themselves against him.