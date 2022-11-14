RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mr Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine announces break from TikTok husband after 9months union

Babatunde Lawal

The content creator recently made a post on Tiktok announcing how she met her partner.

Jasmine Okafor and Husband
Jasmine Okafor and Husband

Jasmine Okafor, the creator of online content and the daughter of Mr. Ibu, the renowned comedy actor John Ikechukwu Okafor, has announced her separation from her husband, who is living in the UK.

Recommended articles

According to Jasmine in the now-deleted Instagram post, she said that her husband misled her about his previous marriage and children. She made this announcement on the night of Sunday, November 13, 2022.

“This was the best nine months of my life! I have no regrets whatsoever! I just won’t settle for asking you about this severally before we start! Finding out today from your mum really broke me! A foundation built upon a tiny lie won’t stand! I love how you loved me! But hate how you never mentioned your divorce or kids to me! Moving on, I don’t think I want anybody else! Just gonna love you from a distance.”

"My marriage was so beautiful and full of love. My husband literally worshipped me. I don’t know if anyone is ever going to love me like he did. But this one lie, I can’t forgive. I have filed for a divorce today. I found out today that he has three grown-up girls. 3! Never told me he was married and divorced. Yes, he is divorced but still doesn’t change anything. I married a single loving husband. I won’t settle for less. I love him so much. I appreciate all the love you show me. You showed me a different version of love. I appreciate it but I can’t settle for a tiny lie. I can’t forget, and I won’t forgive. I don’t owe anyone an explanation."

This development came just one week after Jasmine described how her relationship with her TikTok boyfriend started in a video that was posted on social media. Share that two months after they first connected on TikTok, he travelled from the United States to the Gambia to visit her. Four days later, he reportedly proposed.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jude Idada's 'Kofa' nabs 3 major awards at AFRIFF 2022

Jude Idada's 'Kofa' nabs 3 major awards at AFRIFF 2022

Mr Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine announces break from TikTok husband after 9months union

Mr Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine announces break from TikTok husband after 9months union

Cynthia Morgan turns seer, gives 'prophecies' about Wizkid, Funke Akindele, others

Cynthia Morgan turns seer, gives 'prophecies' about Wizkid, Funke Akindele, others

VIDEO: 2face celebrates wife, Annie’s birthday in style

VIDEO: 2face celebrates wife, Annie’s birthday in style

Ghanaians hopeful as 2023 Grammys nominations are set to be announced

Ghanaians hopeful as 2023 Grammys nominations are set to be announced

'I was homeless and slept on the floor after losing my record deal,' Chinko Ekun reveals

'I was homeless and slept on the floor after losing my record deal,' Chinko Ekun reveals

Ayra Starr, Chike, Teni, Ric Hassani thrill audience at Johnny Drille's Lagos concert

Ayra Starr, Chike, Teni, Ric Hassani thrill audience at Johnny Drille's Lagos concert

Fireboy brings out Ed Sheeran in Wembley show

Fireboy brings out Ed Sheeran in Wembley show

Burna Boy wins 2022 MTV EMAs Best African Act [See full winners list]

Burna Boy wins 2022 MTV EMAs Best African Act [See full winners list]

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

DJ Cuppy gets house gift worth N2.6bn from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday.

DJ Cuppy gets N2.6bn home gift from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday

Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu [Instagram/MoAbudu]

Mo Abudu takes a swipe at critics of Elesin Oba, calls them uneducated

TI Blaze acquires a car

TI Blaze grateful as he acquires a new car and house, praises Olamide for helping his career

Black carpet moments at the premiere

Photos: Black carpet moments at the Black Panther II movie premiere