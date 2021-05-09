Mr Ibu says he can do without sex for 2 years

The actor said he could stay off sex for two years, saying he is not sex-crazy at all.

Mr Ibu, who disclosed this in an interview with Punch also said he had stayed off sex for months already because he was poisoned in December 2020.

He said, “I am not sex-crazed at all. I can abstain for two years. When I had a problem, I stayed off sex for a long time. I am not controlled by sex. As of now, I have stayed off sex for at least four months. Remember that I was poisoned in December 2020, so I need to recuperate before engaging in such acts. My wife is also missing me. It was not easy for her. She was crying every minute because she genuinely loves me.

“Some people have said that people with potbellies are not good lovers or sexually active but being good on the bed is relative. My answer to this is that I have 13 children (10 boys and two girls) though I lost one of them. That is the evidence of my sexual virility. I hatch children like pigeons.”

The actor also said he doesn’t cheat on his wife.