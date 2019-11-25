It looks like Mr Eazi is calling out the organisers of one of the most prestigious music awards 'Headies' for not giving him the car he won back in 2016 as the 'Next Rated' artist.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Sunday, November 24, 2019, where he threw shades at Hiptv, organisers of the 'Headies' award. Hiptv had posted a photo of Mr Eazi and his girlfriend, Temi Otedola on it's Twitter page.

"@jtofashion x @mreazi Feeling like Tony Montana and Elvira 🖤 both in that new #JTOxOC collection."

We guess they didn't see it coming as Mr Eazi replied the tweet with a shocking post that has left everyone on social media in shock.

"Instead make u gimme my car u dey here dey tweet couple goals," he wrote.

Hiptv is yet to respond to Mr Eazi's claims and neither has the music star taken down the tweet. Mr Eazi won the 'Next Rated' awards back in 2016 at the 'Headies.'

Mr Eazi wins Next Rated Act at award show

Mr Eazi won Next Rated artiste at Headies 2016. He edged out Humblesmith, Aramide, and Ycee for the highly coveted prize. Tekno who was initially up for the award was disqualified for not satisfying the basic requirements necessary to sustain his eligibility.

Eazi has been one of the Most Valuable Players this year in the music industry, with his songs having steadily found ways into the hearts of many Nigerians, Africans, and beyond.