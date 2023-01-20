ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mr Eazi breaks silence following rumored breakup with Temi Otedola

Babatunde Lawal

It appears the relationship is hale and hearty, and the rumours are false.

Temi Otedola and her bae Mr Eazi [Instagram/TemiOtedola]
Temi Otedola and her bae Mr Eazi [Instagram/TemiOtedola]

Mr. Eazi has dispelled rumours of a breakup with his fiancee, Temi Otedola.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It will be remembered that Temi Otedola penned a cryptic note while sharing a teary face a few days ago, sparking rumours of an engagement breakdown.

Neither of the couples has, however, responded to the buzz on social media until now.

The singer related to his fiancee's tweet, where she announced her ambassadorial deal with the fintech industry while sharing photos of herself. He retweeted with praising-hands emojis in response to the tweet.

"You're looking at @investbamboo newest ambassador. It's time to Dream, Invest & Live," she wrote.

From the look of things, the relationship appears hale and hearty, and the rumours are just that: rumours

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

HARRY JAY introduces himself with amazing single 'Jo Fun Mi'

HARRY JAY introduces himself with amazing single 'Jo Fun Mi'

Obi Cubana and P Square donate 7 cows in celebration of Tunde Ednut's birthday

Obi Cubana and P Square donate 7 cows in celebration of Tunde Ednut's birthday

Lojay and Small god combine for new catchy tune, 'Automatic'

Lojay and Small god combine for new catchy tune, 'Automatic'

Ajebutter22 drops new album 'Soundtrack To The Good Life'

Ajebutter22 drops new album 'Soundtrack To The Good Life'

Mr Eazi breaks silence following rumored breakup with Temi Otedola

Mr Eazi breaks silence following rumored breakup with Temi Otedola

BBTitans: Khosi says dating a Nigerian in South Africa is a taboo

BBTitans: Khosi says dating a Nigerian in South Africa is a taboo

Breakout Afrobeats artist, Pawzz unveils debut EP 'Prezz Play'

Breakout Afrobeats artist, Pawzz unveils debut EP 'Prezz Play'

Nonso Amadi returns with new single 'Ease Up'

Nonso Amadi returns with new single 'Ease Up'

Spinall, Olamide, and Lemuel combine for new single 'Bunda'

Spinall, Olamide, and Lemuel combine for new single 'Bunda'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy Johnson Okojie

'I had my thyroid removed due to cancer scare'- Mercy Johnson reveals health condition

Empress Njamah and Josh Wade [Glamtush]

Empress Njamah: Nigerian actors call for arrest of actress' ex over leaked nude video

Kunle Remi

Kunle Remi shares how a gay celeb wanted him to 'bend over'

Yomi Casual and Grace Onuoha wed in October 2017.

Yomi Casual’s wife addresses rumor surrounding her husband's sexuality