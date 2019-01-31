Today marks the second anniversary of the relationship between Mr Eazi and his bae, Temi Otedola and the two have been sharing some cute moments on Instagram to celebrate the day.

For Mr Eazi who took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, re-established his undying love for Temi as he shared an adorable photo from one of their getaways.

Temi Otedola, on the other hand, expressed how she has enjoyed the two years of their relationship.

"We met 2 years ago today and I have loved every second of this crazy ride, love you @mreazi," she captioned the photo.

Congratulations to this beautiful couple from all of us at PULSE. Maybe this is a sign that there might be another celebrity couple wedding in 2019 waiting to happen...what do you guys think?

A lot of celebrity couples usually love to keep their relationship away from the eyes of the public but that hasn't been the case for Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola as they bless us every other time with cute photos.

Check out photos from romantic Valentine's dinner Mr Eazi had with Temi Otedola

Back in 2018 during Valentine's day celebration, Temi Otedola, and boyfriend, Mr. Eazi had a romantic dinner with very cute photos to show for it. The couple was out on a dinner date to celebrate Valentine's day and looked really happy and excited.

They didn't just have a nice dinner but took out time, like most lovers to pose for a number of selfies.

It didn't end there, Temi Otedola who is a fashion blogger and daughter to billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola also received two hundred roses from Mr. Eazi on Valentine's day which got her crying, well not really crying, as she put up a crying Emijo on her Instatory to show her appreciation. Don't we just love these young lovebirds!