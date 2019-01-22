Apparently, after conducting a survey, Mr 2Kay says 90% of Lagosians are gold diggers only out for what they can gain.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. In his post, he revealed that most Lagosians are only out for what they can get from you after which they move on.

"#useurhead Don’t be deceived 90% of Lagosians are gold diggers. They don’t really like u, they only like what u gat. So if you’ve got nothing they don’t fu*k with u. #betterlife #mmmboss," he wrote.

It is not clear how Mr 2Kay got his figures from or if he is trying to shade a certain group of people but one we know for sure is that he has passed across his message.

Mr 2Kay isn't a known controversial celebrity but he has been in the news lately following his love child with reality tv star, Gifty.

Gifty's 1-year-old daughter is Mr 2Kay's child

A few weeks ago, Gifty's daughter turned one and it was revealed that the child is actually Mr 2Kay's. Mr 2Kay on his Instagram page on Monday, December 17, 2018, posted a photo of the same child Gifty had posted on her own Instagram page. In his post, he had so many cute words to say about the adorable girl.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SUNSHINE... (ALISHA IS ONE TODAY ) daddy loves you so much. May God keep on Protecting u and showering His blessings on u endlessly. My little princess ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ and u look so much like ur big brother #wealth #Alisha #GCBA #BETTERLIFE," he captioned the photo.