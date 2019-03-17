On Friday, March 15, 2019, MC Galaxy had his Instagram show he presents weekly to engage with his fans. While live, an actress known as Etinosa Idemudia called in to strip.

Reacting, Mr. 2kay condemned him for permitting the display which she also wants to put behind. Addressing MC Galaxy, he says "na thunder go fire you.. bastard! every woman should be a respect."

His blunt expression has been perceived as one likely to bring him close to harm like in November 2017, when he was reportedly attacked by robbers at the Eko Hotel and Suites. He had just performed at the Buckwyld 'n' Breathless concert where 2face Idibia and Tiwa Savage were the headliners.

A music executive Soso Soberekon brought this up in response to the comment directed at MC Galaxy.

Soberekon, a former manager to a singer Kcee, says "Another Eko hotel beating loading!!!".

The aftermath of the attack at the hotel caused Burna Boy, alleged to have directed the robbery, to be invited for questioning by the police.