Moving away does not automatically solve all your problems - Anto Lecky

Speaking during an Instagram livestream with DW, the former Big Brother Naija housemate encouraged Nigerians to properly conduct research before relocating abroad.

"What I have learnt since I moved to Nigeria is once we have our mind set we are not open to other people's thoughts," she began.

Highlighting the importance of an open mindset and the need for people to be receptive, she stressed that leaving Nigeria is not always the solution that people think it is.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Every place has its own issues, no one is better than the other. Moving away does not automatically solve all your problems, that's what I want people to know. I'm not against leaving the country, but I have learnt that people don't have enough information and they think every country is better than Nigeria," she said.

Lecky, who had lived in the United States for a better part of her life, pointed out that the lack of information people have before leaving often leads to misconceptions.

"I know why I came to Nigeria but I don't have a 'story' per se. Yes, Nigeria is bad but I want everyone to weigh their options before leaving their lives behind. You've never been there, how do you know that place is all that? People don't have enough information that's why I'm passionate," she added.

Lecky also said that the reputation Nigeria has would leave a stain on them no matter where they go.

"As long as Nigeria is seen in this bad light no matter where you go they will always see you and other Nigerians in that bad light. Try to get as much experience and information before you make the big move," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT