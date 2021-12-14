RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Movie veteran Regina Askia releases stunning photos ahead of 54th birthday

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The former beauty queen turns 54 in a bit!

Nollywood veteran Regina Askia [Instagram/ReginaAskia]
Nollywood veteran Regina Askia [Instagram/ReginaAskia]

Nollywood movie star Regina Askia has released some stunning photos ahead of her 54th birthday.

Recommended articles

The former beauty queen took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, where she shared the photos.

"54 in 2 days. 6 years to 60!! Someone’s Grandma loading and yet still…Yes, it was a touch of digital Mommy make over, but I’m here for all of it. A thankful Thursday birthday coming up !! Thank you God for being so good to me 🙏," she captioned some of the photos.

Askia was one of the on-screen divas of the late 90s after her acting debut in the then-popular NTA series Fortune as Tokunboh Johnson, a role which earned her critical acclaim.

She went on to appear in some of the most defining movies of the 1990s and early 2000s like Most Wanted, Suicide Mission, The President’s Daughter, Festival of Fire, Dangerous Babe, and Man Snatcher.

The 53-year-old is now a family nurse practitioner in New York where she resides with her husband of almost 17 years Rudolph Williams whom she shares two children with- a daughter, Teesa Olympia, and son, Rudolph Junior.

Regina has another daughter, Stephanie Hornecker, from a previous relationship.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Numbar1 set to drop his debut EP titled One Night Stand

Numbar1 set to drop his debut EP titled "One Night Stand"

Movie veteran Regina Askia releases stunning photos ahead of 54th birthday

Movie veteran Regina Askia releases stunning photos ahead of 54th birthday

Kim Kardashian hangs Kanye West's stockings for Christmas amid divorce

Kim Kardashian hangs Kanye West's stockings for Christmas amid divorce

Wizkid took the outside by storm in 2021

Wizkid took the outside by storm in 2021

Marvel debunks Letitia Wright's 'Black Panther' exit & calls to recast T'Challa

Marvel debunks Letitia Wright's 'Black Panther' exit & calls to recast T'Challa

Lowladee’s Netflix rom-com ‘Just in Time’ scoops multiple awards in Kenya

Lowladee’s Netflix rom-com ‘Just in Time’ scoops multiple awards in Kenya

The different sides to Kizz Daniel's 'Pour Me Water' challenge and his infamous 'Cabal' tweet [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

The different sides to Kizz Daniel's 'Pour Me Water' challenge and his infamous 'Cabal' tweet [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Watch Stella Damasus, Nnamdi Kanaga, Tim Meadows in 'Akwụna' official trailer

Watch Stella Damasus, Nnamdi Kanaga, Tim Meadows in 'Akwụna' official trailer

Kim Kardashian finally passes the bar exam after 3 failed attempts

Kim Kardashian finally passes the bar exam after 3 failed attempts

Trending

'My sperm donor was not a random person' - Ini Edo

Nollywood actress Ini Edo [Instagram/IniEdo]

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan ex- wife Laila Aura [Instagram/PrinceNedNwoko]

Tristan Thompson says new baby mama is trying to gain fame with lawsuit

Tristan Thompson and his new baby mama Maralee Nichols [Instagram/TristanThompson]

Nick Cannon's massive bulging pants trends after appearance on TV show

American actor and TV host Nick Cannon [Instagram/UrbanNews]