Movie veteran Hilda Dokubo releases stunning photos to mark 51st birthday

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Friday, October 22, 2021, where she shared the photos.

"Wondering what this is about? Today I celebrate the goodness of God in my life. It's my birthday 🎂 Just so you know I might be all over your timeline today. I need you to see what I have been up to lately #Recreatingthewatersidegirl," she captioned some of the photos.

"Those who know me say i can be brutally truthful... well I am me and that's it. Not boasting, truth is My life is a testimony and I have tasteddmoni. Anyways Welcome to the global day of me. Thank you."

Happy birthday to the movie star from all of us at Pulse.

Dokubo is a Nigerian award-winning film actress, activist and youth advocate who once served as special adviser on youth affairs to Peter Odili, former governor of Rivers State.

She made her screen debut during her youth service in a 1992 film titled Evil Passion.