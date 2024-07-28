Here are the 6 most successful former BBNaija housemates

Today, BBN is widely recognised as a powerful platform for launching the careers of young people, many of whom have achieved great success after appearing on the show.

In fact, some former housemates have gone on to achieve remarkable accomplishments in various industries.

Here are six former BBNaija housemates who are making waves in their respective fields:

1. Ebuka

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was one of the original housemates when Big Brother Nigeria premiered in 2006. Despite being evicted in the middle of the show, he has made significant strides in his career.

He is a renowned host and media personality, having hosted several high-profile television programs, including Rubbin Minds and Judging Matters.

Notably, he has served as the host of the Big Brother show for many years, a role that has cemented his status as one of Nigeria's top television personalities.

In addition to his work in broadcasting, Ebuka is a sought-after brand ambassador for several companies, further proving his influence and success in the industry.

2. Tobi Bakre

Tobi Bakre was a fan favourite on the third season of Big Brother Naija, Double Wahala, where he emerged as the second runner-up. Since leaving the show, Tobi has built a successful career in the entertainment industry as an actor, model, host, and photographer.

He has appeared in popular Nollywood films like Sugar Rush', Mokalik, and Blood Covenant, and was the star of Brotherhood, one of the highest-grossing Nigerian films of all time.

With his diverse range of skills and charming personality, Tobi is guaranteed to be around for a long time.

3. Tacha

Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, is a standout example of an ex-housemate who has reaped significant benefits from her time on Big Brother.

Although she was disqualified from the show's fourth season, Pepper Dem, due to misconduct, Tacha endeared herself to fans who remained fiercely loyal to her.

She became a social media sensation, frequently trending on Twitter and attracting millions of followers across various platforms. In 2021, she represented Nigeria internationally on MTV's The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies.

Since leaving the show, Tacha has leveraged her fame to become a successful brand influencer and ambassador.

4. Bisola

Bisola Aiyeola has become a well-known personality in the entertainment industry since finishing as the first runner-up of Big Brother Naija Season 2 in 2017.

She is a multi-talented Nigerian actress who has appeared alongside top actors in many popular movies, including Sugar Rush, Breaded Life, and Chief Daddy. She has received several awards, including the AMVCA's Trailblazer Award in 2018.

In addition to acting, Bisola is also a singer, producer, presenter, and TV host. She has landed numerous ambassadorial deals and brand sponsorship offers.

5. Mercy

Mercy Eke made history as the first woman to win Big Brother Naija, taking home the prize money in the Pepper Dem season 4 in 2019. Known as Lambo by her fans, Mercy's success has been nothing short of remarkable.

She has become one of the most talked-about personalities in Nigeria, leveraging her platform to secure numerous brand deals. Mercy has also made a name for herself as a successful businesswoman and reality TV star.

6. Laycon

Olamilekan Agbeleshe, better known by his stage name Laycon, was the winner of the Lockdown season. He dominated the public vote every week by a significant margin, and his victory was not a surprise.

After leaving the house, Laycon became the talk of the town, with numerous brands vying for his endorsement. In addition to his Big Brother success, Laycon is a talented singer and songwriter who has used his fame to propel his music career to new heights.