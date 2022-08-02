Monalisa Chida says kidnapped Nollywood actors abductor's phone can be traced

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Monday, August 1, 2022, the movie star expressed concern about the notion of Nollywood actors being rich.

"I don’t understand how people would think that Actors have money… with the paltry sum we receive as fees? The struggle through life vicissitudes, health issues etc we face every now n then???" she wrote.

She went on to reveal that the phone being used by the abductors can be traced.

"$100k from where? The numbers that was used to communicate with them can easily be traced. I mean.. 😭😭😭The search is on🙏🙏🙏@actorsguildofnigeria Let’s keep reposting please," she concluded.

The movie stars were kidnapped while they were returning from a movie set at Ozalla town in Enugu state on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Chinda, who doubles as AGN’s Director of Communications, broke the news in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES Friday.

Ms Chinda, in the statement, stated that the actors were reported missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t come back from a film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu state.

“The two members were suspected of having been kidnapped, which has increased fear amongst members about the safety of actors filming in the country," part of the statement read.