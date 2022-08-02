RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Monalisa Chida says kidnapped Nollywood actors abductor's phone can be traced

Odion Okonofua
Monalisa Chinda
Monalisa Chinda

Clemson Cornel and Cynthia Okereke were kidnapped in July 2022 while returning from a movie set.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Monday, August 1, 2022, the movie star expressed concern about the notion of Nollywood actors being rich.

"I don’t understand how people would think that Actors have money… with the paltry sum we receive as fees? The struggle through life vicissitudes, health issues etc we face every now n then???" she wrote.

She went on to reveal that the phone being used by the abductors can be traced.

"$100k from where? The numbers that was used to communicate with them can easily be traced. I mean.. 😭😭😭The search is on🙏🙏🙏@actorsguildofnigeria Let’s keep reposting please," she concluded.

The movie stars were kidnapped while they were returning from a movie set at Ozalla town in Enugu state on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel
Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel

Chinda, who doubles as AGN’s Director of Communications, broke the news in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES Friday.

Ms Chinda, in the statement, stated that the actors were reported missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t come back from a film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu state.

“The two members were suspected of having been kidnapped, which has increased fear amongst members about the safety of actors filming in the country," part of the statement read.

“Because of this sad development, the National President of the Guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has instructed all Actors to avoid going to the outskirt of cities to film except full security cover is provided to ensure their safety."

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

