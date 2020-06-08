Earlier today, the actress shared a letter written by her lawyers on her behalf, to demand an apology from Mona Gucci, a Ghanaian socialite who brands as herself Queen of the Slay Queens, for allegedly classifying her as a slay queen who 'whores for living'.

Yvonne Nelson threatens to sue Mona Gucci

In a response seen by pulse.com.gh, Mona has rubbished Yvonne’s call using the ‘f’ word to tell her to shut up or better still run to court because she is never going to apologize to her. According to Mona, Yvonne’s request is “joke of the century”

Mona Gucci's post

The socialite gaining wide attention on social media after appearing on Neat FM has warned that she knows Yvonne Nelson so well from her primary and JSS days to even her first audition, therefore, if she is not careful she’ll rather undress her with her history.

See a screenshot of her post below.