ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mohbad's team arranges a candlelight procession and tribute concert for him

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He is getting the memorial service befitting for a star like himself.

A candlelight procession has been scheduled to honour Mohbad
A candlelight procession has been scheduled to honour Mohbad

Recommended articles

This was announced via Mohbad's official Twitter page on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, detailing the arrangements for the services. In the caption, the management thanked the singer's fans and well-wishers for their love and support shown towards Mohbad since his passing.

It read, "We appreciate the outpouring of love from Fans across the world to the ones who’ve organized events in their communities as a way to honour and pay respect to our shining light we say thank you. Join us for Mohbad’s Candlelight Procession and Tribute Concert."

ADVERTISEMENT

The flier revealed that the candlelight procession is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, with the point of rendezvous being the gate of Lekki phase one. The well-wishers present are scheduled to walk in honour of the star down to the popular Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, where the tribute concert is slated to take place.

The additional details were added in the tweet below the flier, "Date: Thursday 21st September 2023. Candlelight Procession Start Point: Lekki Phase 1 Gate. Time: 5pm (The candlelight procession will begin at Lekki Phase 1 Gate and end at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos) Tribute Concert Starts at 8pm prompt at Muri Okunola Park."

The flier containing the arrangements [Twitter/iammohbad_]
The flier containing the arrangements [Twitter/iammohbad_] Pulse Nigeria

Mohbad died on September 2, 2023, at age 27, to the sheer shock and utter heartbreak of many. Nigerians home and abroad have since mourned his demise and called for justice due to the mysterious circumstances with which he passed. The Nigerian police have since launched an official investigation into his death, and a request has been drafted to the chief coroner of Lagos state, requesting an autopsy.

The singer's well-wishers have been asked to wear white to the event, to represent the light that he was to those who knew him, and the hearts impacted by his music.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mohbad's team arranges a candlelight procession and tribute concert for him

Mohbad's team arranges a candlelight procession and tribute concert for him

Davido, Rema, Flavour, Ayra Starr, Blaqbonez win 2023 AFRIMMA awards

Davido, Rema, Flavour, Ayra Starr, Blaqbonez win 2023 AFRIMMA awards

Falz' sister Folakemi writes Chief coroner to conduct Mohbad's autopsy

Falz' sister Folakemi writes Chief coroner to conduct Mohbad's autopsy

#JusticeforMohbad: Goya Menor pens open letter to the Nigerian music industry

#JusticeforMohbad: Goya Menor pens open letter to the Nigerian music industry

Falz, Bimbo Ademoye, others bag Social Media Awards

Falz, Bimbo Ademoye, others bag Social Media Awards

Second trailer takes us on a more sober journey on 'The Black Book'

Second trailer takes us on a more sober journey on 'The Black Book'

Cee-C wins immunity in the final Black Envelope game on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C wins immunity in the final Black Envelope game on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Hugh Jackman and wife divorce after 27 years of marriage

Hugh Jackman and wife divorce after 27 years of marriage

Ilebaye wins the ultimate Head of House game on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ilebaye wins the ultimate Head of House game on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad has sadly passed away. (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

Sammy Larry attests that he is innocent [The Discoverer Nigeria]

I did not kill Mohbad - Naira Marley's associate Sammy Larry

Mohbad's partner of 10 years cries for help over his loss [Instagram/_c33why_

He struggled till death - Mohbad's widow Omowunmi mourns her late husband

Teni wants her grave stone to indicate that she lived her life her way [Daily Post]

Here's what Teni wants written on her grave when she passes away