Mohbad's team arranges a candlelight procession and tribute concert for him

This was announced via Mohbad's official Twitter page on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, detailing the arrangements for the services. In the caption, the management thanked the singer's fans and well-wishers for their love and support shown towards Mohbad since his passing.

It read, "We appreciate the outpouring of love from Fans across the world to the ones who’ve organized events in their communities as a way to honour and pay respect to our shining light we say thank you. Join us for Mohbad’s Candlelight Procession and Tribute Concert."

The flier revealed that the candlelight procession is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, with the point of rendezvous being the gate of Lekki phase one. The well-wishers present are scheduled to walk in honour of the star down to the popular Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, where the tribute concert is slated to take place.

The additional details were added in the tweet below the flier, "Date: Thursday 21st September 2023. Candlelight Procession Start Point: Lekki Phase 1 Gate. Time: 5pm (The candlelight procession will begin at Lekki Phase 1 Gate and end at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos) Tribute Concert Starts at 8pm prompt at Muri Okunola Park."

Mohbad died on September 2, 2023, at age 27, to the sheer shock and utter heartbreak of many. Nigerians home and abroad have since mourned his demise and called for justice due to the mysterious circumstances with which he passed. The Nigerian police have since launched an official investigation into his death, and a request has been drafted to the chief coroner of Lagos state, requesting an autopsy.