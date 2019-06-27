Mofe Duncan's estranged wife, Jessica Kakkad says she is happy, hurting and healing at the same time and this statement is coming months after their marriage crashed.

The gorgeous skincare entrepreneur made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. According to her, she doesn't want to be asked she has been able to handle all that has been going on in her life because she won't be able to answer that question.

"I am happy, hurting & healing at the same time. don’t ask me how I’m doing it because I don’t know, but I’m doing it & I’m so proud of myself. #WCE," she wrote.

This would be the first time Jessica will be commenting on her failed marriage to movie star, Mofe Duncan.

It would be recalled that she was the one who gave everyone a hint about the end of their marriage back in April 2019 which was later corroborated by Mofe Duncan in a statement.

Mofe Duncan's marriage of 3 years reportedly crashes!

Jessica Kakkad had taken to her Instagram stories on Thursday, April 11, 2019, where she shared the not so go news with fans while answering their questions. One of the fans had asked her if she was married to which she responded by saying that she was no longer married!

It didn't end there as another fan asked if she would get married again if the right man ever shows up."Don't know yet, I don't think so but you never know," she replied. It didn't take long before Mofe Duncan came out to address the news of his marriage crash.

Mofe Duncan says marriage collapsed over a year ago

The actor made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, April 12, 2019. According to him, even though his marriage has since ended, the relationship between both families have remained cordial.

"I thank you all who have shown concerns and sent in messages, and may God repay such kindness. My marriage has been over for over a year as I have remained cordial with both families and would continue to remain cordial as God continues to guide me. My family and I were waiting for the right time to make an official statement but social media has a way of doing its own things. My family is doing well and I am doing well as I have moved on with my life and my career and I appreciate all the support shown. Thank you and God bless," he wrote.

Mofe Duncan and Jessica both tied the knot back in 2015 in a very beautiful ceremony which was attended by the who is who in the entertainment industry. In 2016, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary with the traditional cute messages on Instagram.