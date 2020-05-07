Mofe Duncan is professing his undying love for his new girlfriend as he declares himself a feminist.

The movie star in a post shared via his Instagram page on Thursday, May 7, 2020, highlighted the need for men to treat women as equals.

"LIVE • LOVE • make her LAUGH ☆ • ☆ A real man never hurts a woman. Be very careful when you make a woman cry because God counts her tears. The woman came out of a man's rib, not from his feet to be walked on, and not from his head to be superior, but from his side to be equal," he wrote.

"Under the arm to be protected, and next to the heart to be loved. (Read this somewhere and thought I'd share.) ☆ #NoWomanNoCry • #SeeWomenAsEquals • Why did the bible say "Husbands love your wives" and not the other way around? THINK ABOUT THAT FOR A SECOND?

"Men just generally need to treat women better period. ☆ #Feminist • #MadeByGod • #RaisedByAWoman ☆ #LifeOfMo 🌟 #ManLikeMofe™ 🌟

Duncan first shared photos of his new girlfriend back in February months after his marriage to Jessica Kakkad crashed.

It would be recalled that in 2019, Kakkad broke the news of their divorce subliminally via Instagram.

Mofe Duncan and Jessica both tied the knot back in 2015 in a very beautiful ceremony which was attended by the who is who in the entertainment industry [Instagram/JessicaKakkad]

Duncan went on to release a statement confirming Kakkad's Instagram post. Their marriage lasted for only three years.