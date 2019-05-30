Mofe Duncan has placed a generational curse on all the people who have been using his name to commit internet fraud.

The actor made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Mofe Duncan who was obviously pissed at the rate at which his photo has been used to commit fraud didn't just place generational curses on the people involved in the act but also extended it to their family.

"LISTEN... THOSE OF YOU USING MY IMAGE AND NAME TO COLLECT MONEY AND BREAK HEARTS, I PLACE A GENERATIONAL CURSE ON YOUR HEAD. YOU ARE USING MY SWEAT AND BLOOD TO CAUSE HAVOC AND SPOIL MY GOOD NAME. • MY GOD WILL PUNISH YOU, THE PRAYERS OF MY MOTHER WILL HUNT YOU, YOUR CHILDREN WOULD NEVER KNOW PEACE, YOUR DAUGHTERS WOULD BE RAPED AND YOUR SONS WOULD BE STABBED OR SHOT. • YOU ARE HURTING INNOCENT PEOPLE, I HAVE HAD TO CALM A WOMAN DOWN WHO WAS SUICIDAL BECAUSE SHE SENT HER SAVINGS TO A GUY PRETENDING TO BE WHO IS NOT. I DO NOT BLAME THESE WOMEN, I DO NOT JUDGE THEM, I BLAME EACH AND EVERY IMPOSTOR OUT THERE USING CELEBRITIES TO COLLECT MONEY. • THE MONEY WOULD NEVER SOLVE YOUR PROBLEM. SICKNESS SHALL PLAGUE YOUR HOUSEHOLD AND THOSE YOU CHERISH WOULD DIE VIOLENTLY. I HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF THIS AND THIS IS THE LAST TIME I WILL ATTEND TO THIS TOPIC OF IMPOSTORS.

"PEOPLE PLEASE BE WARNED AND BE WARY OF THESE WICKED MURDERERS. • AS YOU USE MY NAME, MY SWEAT, AND BLOOD, SO SHALL YOUR BLOOD BE USED FOR EVIL. • I FEEL PITY FOR THESE WOMEN, EVERYONE WANTS TO BE LOVED BY SOMEONE AND THE ACT OF KINDNESS AND SELFLESSNESS IS USED ON THE WRONG PERSON, IT IS DISHEARTENING. ☆ KEEP USING MY NAME... YOU WILL KNOW NO PEACE AND HAPPINESS WOULD ELUDE YOU. • FOR EVERY PENNY EVERY CENT EVERY KOBO YOU COLLECT WITH MY NAME, YOUR HEART SHALL BEAT SLOWER UNTIL IT STOPS, MIGRIANES SHALL BE YOUR PORTION AS YOU SLEEP. • I TYPED THIS NAKED, SO I'M NOT FUCKING AROUND. • ENJOY LITTLE TIME YOU HAVE LEFT ON THIS PLANET, DEAR IMPOSTOR. ☆" he wrote.

Mofe Duncan isn't the first celebrity to be calling out people who have used their photos to commit online fraud. From Ruggedman to Runtown and Mike Ezurounye, these celebs have had their fair share of Internet fraudsters defrauding foreigners of their hard earned cash via online romance.

Ruggedman denies fraud allegations levelled against him by an American woman

The music star during a chat with blogger, Linda Ikeji revealed that he is been accused by an American woman of duping her of her money. According to him, apparently, a fraudster has used his photo to swindle the woman off her money. He went to share screenshots of the conversation he had with her.

"I really don't know what she's about though, its possible people using my photos and fake accounts on the internet may have scammed her but I'm sure I've put out several warning about that in the past. She's free to report to whichever authority she pleases maybe we'll understand it better," he said.

A few months ago, Runtown was also on the news for a situation like this, he, however, denied duping anyone of their money blaming it on fraudsters who must have impersonated him.

Same can be said of Mike Ezuruonye who during an exclusive interview with PULSE, revealed that fraudsters have been using his face to swindle foreigners off their money.