Love it or not, Moet Abebe's relentless effort at showing off her bikini body is gaining so much momentum.

This time around the On-Air personality is giving a whole new perspective of how to look great in a bikini. She took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, where she shared a series of dripping hot bikini photos.

"Let me just drop this here!!! Moet Abebe you have been through it all... what hasn’t been said about you??? But it’s ok baby gehl because they don’t understand you and your confidence frightens them... I am proud of ME!!! Proud of my skin and flaws!!! This picture is everything and more to me... Thank you @mregofix for @egofixent.... you are so gifted and I can’t wait for the world to see your GREATNESS... My #wcw is myself ❤️❤️ #moetabebe #radiogoddess👑.." she captioned one of the photos.

Well, if you are a fan or follower Moet Abebe on Instagram, you'd get a feel of how cool it is to be very comfortable in your skin. Moet Abebe loves to tease the guys and we think they all loveeee the idea.

Moet Abebe shows off skin in new hot bikini photos

When you think of that one celebrity who is never shy to show off some skin, one name comes to mind it's the one and only Moet Abebe.

The On-Air personality has a thing for serenading social media with her hot photos which sometimes gets us thinking if she actually has the right job. Moet could pass for the cover girl of the next edition of your favourite playboy magazine.

Well, she took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, where she dropped a series of raunchy photos. Just to calm the guys down, she captioned the last photo with a quote the guys might not like (They want moreeeee).