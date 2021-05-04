RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tribal mark Face model, Adetutu OJ, has taken to her social media to expose a married man who offered her a whooping sum of N500,000.00 just to have sex with him

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex. [Instagram/mompreneur22]

According to the screenshot released by the mother of one, she revealed her chat with a married man who offered to pay N500,000.00 for a one-night stand with her.

Recommended articles

The married man had explained in the chat that he fantasizes about having sex with an “ugly” woman and that was why he wanted to have sex with Adetutu.

He offered to pay fifty thousand naira (50K) upfront and the rest later.

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex. [Instagram/mompreneur22]
Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex. [Instagram/mompreneur22] Pulse Nigeria
Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex. [Instagram/mompreneur22]
Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex. [Instagram/mompreneur22] Pulse Nigeria

Adetutu, who did not find the conversation and deal funny, said that she had to play along, just to get more information about the man and also with the plan to expose him.

The plan was successful and Adetutu exposed the chat and his photos, she later revealed that he returned to her inbox to beg.

However, she wasn’t willing to listen to his pleas.

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex. [Instagram/mompreneur22]
Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex. [Instagram/mompreneur22] Pulse Nigeria
Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex. [Instagram/mompreneur22]
Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex. [Instagram/mompreneur22] Pulse Nigeria
Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex. [Instagram/mompreneur22]
Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex. [Instagram/mompreneur22] Pulse Nigeria

Sharing the chat, the face model wrote;

I have been waiting for this person to open their page for over two hours and I am impatient about it.

“My friend told me to play along until I get his pictures. He sent them but I dint want to believe the pictures he sent were his because how can you call me ugly when you look like rat.

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex. [Instagram/mompreneur22]
Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex. [Instagram/mompreneur22] Pulse Nigeria
Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex. [Instagram/mompreneur22]
Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex. [Instagram/mompreneur22] Pulse Nigeria
Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex. [Instagram/mompreneur22]
Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex. [Instagram/mompreneur22] Pulse Nigeria
Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex. [Instagram/mompreneur22]
Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex. [Instagram/mompreneur22] Pulse Nigeria

“Clout chaser in my DMs and it is funny and not funny. I even have the ones telling me to come to Dubai. “Una wan kill me”, she said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

4 sex misconceptions that most men believe

Actor Chris Attoh reportedly remarries 2 years after his 2nd wife was shot dead in the US

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

Rev Mbaka replies presidency on contract allegation, says he was only trying to help Nigeria

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

Comedian Princess says she did not authorise the release of the CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha molesting her foster daughter