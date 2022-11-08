RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mo Abudu takes a swipe at critics of Elesin Oba, calls them uneducated

Babatunde Lawal

Elesin Oba opened to mixed reactions from the audience on November 4, 2022.

Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu [Instagram/MoAbudu]
Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu [Instagram/MoAbudu]

The brain behind the reins of EbonyLife studios, Mo Abudu has responded to the negative criticism trailing her Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman as directed by the late Biyi Bandele.

Recommended articles

Produced by Mo Abudu and set in the Oyo Empire, Elesin Oba is the story of a King’s horseman who must commit ritual suicide to follow his deceased king into the afterlife.

Since its release on Netflix on Friday, many film lovers and enthusiasts have taken their time to make comments on the film and many of them have not been good.

In response to a post by Deyemi Okanlawon, Mo Abudu praised the actor while taking a huge swipe at the critics of the movie.

"@deyemitheactor our darling Olunde, who gave a most commanding performance, Elesin Oba - The King's Horseman will stand the test of time forever and ever. It will always be a reference point in moving pictures as it's the first time that this play has been done as a feature film. It will go over the heads of some, because they are "uneducated" about this work. But I am glad to see that many of your followers are exposed to understanding the concepts and thematics displayed in our film. It truly is a work of art"

Asides Mo, some of the cast of Elesin Oba have also taken to social media to tackle the people who don't like the film. In a tweet, Deyemi describes them as people who lack art appreciation

“Elesin Oba is a work of art – the late Biyi Bandele’s visual rep of Wole Soyinka’s lit masterpiece… but as with any art form you can expect that some, who perhaps lack art appreciation experience, will view it upside down. Rgds, Olunde, Deyemi. Best In Dying in Nollywood Films.”

The adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s critically acclaimed play is streaming on Netflix.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cute Abiola quits Nigerian Navy, becomes special assistant on creative industries to Kwara government

Cute Abiola quits Nigerian Navy, becomes special assistant on creative industries to Kwara government

Mo Abudu takes a swipe at critics of Elesin Oba, calls them uneducated

Mo Abudu takes a swipe at critics of Elesin Oba, calls them uneducated

Netflix unveils trailer for 5-part series ‘Far From Home’

Netflix unveils trailer for 5-part series ‘Far From Home’

BREAKING: Hushpuppi to spend 11 years in jail, to pay $1.7M to two fraud victims

BREAKING: Hushpuppi to spend 11 years in jail, to pay $1.7M to two fraud victims

Rema's 'Calm Down' surpasses 1 billion streams across all platforms

Rema's 'Calm Down' surpasses 1 billion streams across all platforms

Ocean features Alpha P on new Amapiano tune 'IF'

Ocean features Alpha P on new Amapiano tune 'IF'

Live performance of Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' to be available on Apple Music on November 14th

Live performance of Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' to be available on Apple Music on November 14th

Tiwa Savage & Asake drop highly anticipated single, 'Loaded'

Tiwa Savage & Asake drop highly anticipated single, 'Loaded'

Wizkid drops tracklist for 'More Love, Less Ego', announces release date

Wizkid drops tracklist for 'More Love, Less Ego', announces release date

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Takeoff

Takeoff a member of American rap group Migos, reportedly shot dead in Houston

Davido-Chioma-Son-Ifeanyi (KanyiDaily)

Police arrest at least 5 people in connection with Davido’s son death

Wizkid 2022 pic 01

Wizkid deletes album promotion tweet as other celebrities sympathize with Davido

Davido, Chioma, and Ifeanyi

Davido & Chioma's son, Ifeanyi reported dead