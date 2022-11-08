Mo Abudu takes a swipe at critics of Elesin Oba, calls them uneducated

Produced by Mo Abudu and set in the Oyo Empire, Elesin Oba is the story of a King’s horseman who must commit ritual suicide to follow his deceased king into the afterlife.

Since its release on Netflix on Friday, many film lovers and enthusiasts have taken their time to make comments on the film and many of them have not been good.

In response to a post by Deyemi Okanlawon, Mo Abudu praised the actor while taking a huge swipe at the critics of the movie.

"@deyemitheactor our darling Olunde, who gave a most commanding performance, Elesin Oba - The King's Horseman will stand the test of time forever and ever. It will always be a reference point in moving pictures as it's the first time that this play has been done as a feature film. It will go over the heads of some, because they are "uneducated" about this work. But I am glad to see that many of your followers are exposed to understanding the concepts and thematics displayed in our film. It truly is a work of art"

Asides Mo, some of the cast of Elesin Oba have also taken to social media to tackle the people who don't like the film. In a tweet, Deyemi describes them as people who lack art appreciation

“Elesin Oba is a work of art – the late Biyi Bandele’s visual rep of Wole Soyinka’s lit masterpiece… but as with any art form you can expect that some, who perhaps lack art appreciation experience, will view it upside down. Rgds, Olunde, Deyemi. Best In Dying in Nollywood Films.”