The 42nd Miss Nigeria, Chidinma Leilani Aaron was a guest at PULSE and we got to talk about how the journey began from the young girl going on an errand to becoming a beauty queen.

It was indeed an interesting conversation with the eloquent beauty queen who didn't hide the fact that she is feminist and is ready to help educate young girls on sexual harassment and abuse which is her major project under her NGO, ‘Green Girl.’

The journey to becoming a beauty queen for Chidinma Aaron started off when she was approached a pageant organiser who approached and invited her to audition for a contest a few years ago.

"It was the day I was the day I was picking our help from school and a beauty pageant organiser approached me and said why don't you contest and it was for the most beautiful girl in Abuja and thus began the journey,” she said.

She went to reveal that prior to Miss Nigeria she had contested for three different beauty pageants where she actually took home some crowns. Being a beauty queen comes with a lot of perks which according to Chidinma has been so wonderful and blissful.

“It’s been blissful, nothing short of awesome, I have good health, I have sound mind, I have family, I have love, I have God, I have fame,” she said.

We got to ask the new Miss Nigeria to tell us about those things she can no longer do now that she has become a beauty queen and celebrity

“There are certain places i can't just show up at just like that and the main thing that I am experiencing as per clear distinction is about what I say, I have to be more careful about what comes out of my mouth...my voice matters so with that I'm being more conscious because with that I have to be conscious about what I say which is beautiful, so it’s blissful (Laughs).

Not satisfied with her answer, we pushed further for her to tell us about the particular thing she can't do any more now that she has become a beauty queen.

“PRICING!!! (General laughter) I cant price anymore because they will be like “but you are Miss Nigeria” Really! I don't like to price women’s goods, I can't really price if I wanted to so I just rather not go and send someone else if I get anybody who is willing to,” she said.

For Chindinma Aaron, since winning the Miss Nigeria 2018 beauty pageant, she hasn't had any moments where she regretted contesting for the beauty pageant rather, she is grateful for the opportunity and hopes there won't be a time she would feel down about been in the limelight.

Chidinma Aaron says she is a transformational speaker which is way different from the inspirational and motivational speakers that we have come to know. She gave us a detailed explanation of what she does as a transformational speaker

“My own type of speaking, my own type of communication with people doesn't just involve getting them to get up and go do something, but turning their lives around. So you have some people who are plunging and they are not even speaking to anybody because they feel anxious or depressed and going down and everybody seems to be looking up. I speak to such people and turn their lives around, I transform not just their lives but their business also. So it helps that I have a degree in Business Administration and I'm very good with HR (Human Resource) and customer service relationship also because the customer is the lifeblood of your business so I really am gifted because I just know what to say to you and able to connect with you and turn whatever situation you are going through and make it better, so that is transformational speaking as opposed to motivational speaking which is to get out and look up,” she said.

Sharing her plans and aspirations for girls with her NGO project, ‘Green Girl’ gave us an incite of what she has been up to since becoming the 42 Miss Nigeria.

“The green girl project is a girls empowerment project and under that, I will be going to several secondary schools around the country and actually particular about making sure I get to the interiors where I will be talking to girls about sexual abuse and harassment and feminism. And also under the ‘Green Girl Project’ we have a book project coming up, so we will be doing a lot of girls empowerment basically. And for beauty queens coming up with NGOs and stuff, in all honesty, the reason most people turn to that aspect is that they actually came into this to help. You know beauty pageantry gives you that platform to reach out to people to do more, to gain sponsors who can help you reach out to help people so why not? Why will you not help? Why will you harness that? Why not?," she said.

We got our beauty queen to talk more about sexual harassment and feminism which has of recent times become one of the most talked about and sensitive topics in the world

“I do understand that feminism has been turned around into something else or misunderstood if I may say but in my own school of thoughts feminism is when men and women have opportunities for equal rights. Its not a woman go after man catfight thing, no its not, its not a rock shoulder thing, its a movement I believe people should support, men should also support this movement and as for whether I am a feminism, clearly, I am a feminist, why not, I do believe men and women alike should be given equal opportunities for equal outcomes...so yes please” she confessed.

We asked the reigning Miss Nigeria what her thought are about Nigerian footballers and their thing for beauty queens.

“The thing with footballers and beauty queens, I do not know and I do not know what really is, is there really a thing? I mean I don't think it’s a thing I think it’s just love..they found love I don't think its a footballer and beauty queen thing and to the question of if I'm dating a footballer, I'm not dating a footballer...i'll be flattered and God knows what next will happen {Laughs)."

On a final note, we got to ask the 42nd Miss Nigeria what her future plan are and if she would join the ever-growing entertainment industry or probably find comfort in the corporate world because of her public speaking skills

“After the crown after my reign i will love to for transformational speaking and place the initiative of my baby, I call it ‘Detail’ its a program where we celebrate and invite attentiveness in people. I will be going forward with that. Aside from that, i will be going into business, am a chef as few of you may know or a lot of you may know even though I'm just trying to be humble (Laughs) so I’m going to do something in that line so you can all come and eat and my food. There are a lot of things I can do as far as the entertainment industry goes, I’m good at acting and I have done a few acting roles. And I have been reached out to concerning acting but I did say in an interview and I'm going to say that again that I'll only act if the role I’m being given is one I believe and is one I feel will play a part in sending across a strong and powerful message to Nigerians and the beautiful thing is that currently, Nollywood is doing beautifully in bringing out stories that shine the light on things that are actually going on in our country and things we need to address. So, I have no problem in coming in to bring a character that I know I can bring to life that you all can watch and learn from," she said.

Final words...

“To aspiring beauty queens, to my friends, to my family even my foes, I will just say, keep believing in yourself, whatever you dream you honestly can achieve. All you need to do is keep pushing, keep moving forward, whatever makes you think for one second that you cannot get to that thing, I’d say rise above it, turn a blind eye from it because it is only limiting and that's what is standing between you and the next big thing because trust me if I told you how I got here, wow, you’d run, you’d literally run but the good thing is that it would set you on the right path. All I can give you from my wealth of knowledge is focus, believe and love. Don’t hare people, don’t backbite people, don’t try to pull people down on your journey, just love," she concluded.