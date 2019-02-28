There must be something really spectacular about the Ghanaian international airport as Mike Ezuruonye joins the list of celebs who have visited the airport and trolled the Nigerian government over it's standard.

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, where he shared a video of himself at the Ghanaian airport. Obviously impressed by the standard of the airport, the actor went on to admonish the government to emulate from its neighbour.

"Shout out to My Brothers and Sisters in GHANA...Your AIRPORT is BEAUTIFULLLLL and a Testimony to AFRICAN POLITICIANS and LEADERS that we have enough RESOURCES to make some STANDARDS AMENITIES POSSIBLE...Naija Leaders Take note o😳😳😳😳," he captioned the video.

This is not the first time a celebrity will be shading the Nigerian government over the overwhelming nature of the Ghanaian airport.

Recall that a few months ago, 2Face Idibia slammed the Nigerian government when he first touched down at the airport in a video that went viral.

2Face Idibia shades Nigeria government as he lands at Ghana's airport [Video]

Looks like 2Face Idibia was shading the Nigerian government over the state of its infrastructures as he landed at Ghana's ultra-modern airport. In a video which has now gone viral, the music icon couldn't hide his feelings as he walked into the beautiful and magnificent airport facility.

"You dey see level abi, shame nor dey catch some people for that side, shame," he said as he mocked the government.

We all know 2Face Idibia has always been very vocal about the state of the affairs of the country. It would be recalled that back in 2017, the music star announced a planned nationwide protest which actually didn't get to see the bright of the day.