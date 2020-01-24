Mike Ezuruonye is presently thanking God after undergoing surgery following growth on his eye.

The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, January 24, 2020, while sharing a photo from the surgery. According to the actor, the growth in his eye was as a result of the years he spent on set and the excess amount of light rays he had had contact with.

"Forgive being Reluctant but just had to share...Many don’t know what we go through in the course of our work (FILM MAKING). Had a growth encroaching the pupil of both eyes cos of overexposure to HARSH movie Production LIGHTS over the Years...(Heard looking into your PHONE/COMPUTER for too long also puts one in Danger)...Advised to get Surgery done, I was Scared...

"After Surgery, for over 8 hrs, I was without sight as my eyes were Demanded Tightly Closed, Tightly Shut by the Ophthalmologist Team of Doctors...Hmmm...These Made me Appreciate more the GIFT of Sight GOD gave me...Goshhhh that I can never take for granted..Scary experience...But God is always Faithful...Glad Surgery was SUCCESSFUL and I will be back real soon to my work and Passion...

"Thanks to my FANS and TRUE SUPPORTERS..(NOTE Pls: Don't adhere to any IMPOSTOR who would want to take advantage to defraud anyone of his or her money...Pls I am Fine and Healing) I love you all always❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️..God Bless 🙏🏼❤️," he wrote.

Since sharing his surgery story via his Instagram page, a lot of fans and celebrities have stormed his comment section to wish him a speedy recovery. From all of us at Pulse, we wish Mike Ezuruonye a quick recovery. [PULSE]

