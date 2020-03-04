Michael Jackson's last son, Blanket Jackson has gotten for himself a mansion worth $2M.

EOnline reports that the eighteen-year-old is now a proud owner of a jaw-dropping 6,382 sq. ft. home complete with six bedrooms and seven and a half baths in the highbrow Calabasas, California.

His new crib is said to be located close to his grandmother, Katherine Jackson's palatial residence, which is located in the neighboring community of the Estates at the Oaks.

Blanket and his elder siblings use to stay with their grandmother before they all moved out.

Bigi's house is located close to the neighbourhood where is grandmother's palatial home is located [EOnline]

'Bigi' will have a ton of space in his new mansion, not to mention a killer backyard. There's a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and covered patio, perfect for Jackson family gatherings, says EOnline.

Bigi, whose legal name is Prince Michael II Jackson, was named Blanket by his father, as a term of endearment before changing it to Bigi in 2015. He was born on February 22, 2002.