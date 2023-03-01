ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Michael Blackson urges Nigerians to not depend on their president only

Babatunde Lawal

Nigerians and even international affiliations continue to comment on the outcome of the just-concluded elections

Michael Blackson urges Nigerians to not depend on their president only
Michael Blackson urges Nigerians to not depend on their president only

Actor Michael Blackson has given Nigerians some advice regarding Bola Tinubu, their recently elected president.

Recommended articles

As Bola Tinubu, an APC presidential candidate was named Nigeria's president by INEC, the some of nation's citizens reacted angrily.

The Ghanaian-American actor has offered counsel to Nigerians, urging them to put in more effort and stop basing their lives on the government or their president.

"Nigeria are ya ok over there? Who's older Biden or Nigeria's, new President? That Modasucka looks like he's in his early hundreds. Are you trying to tell me no one that follows me voted for ya new president? C'mon Nigeria, how did he win? This message is to anyone that's not happy with who their president is. You can't live your life depending on a president just work hard and let God be your leader. You can't depend on a president for you to be successful in life. Since I went to America I've seen 7 different presidents and non of them changed my life, I changed my life by the Grace of God. Don't give a man that much power, you can do it without them. Be a leader yourself not a follower.

Reagan was an actor so I didn't know when he was real or acting, Bush sr was confused, Bush jr was slow, Clinton had side chicks, Obama smoked Marlboros, Trump was nuts and Biden falls every other week. I couldn't depend on non of them Modasuckas lol. I made it on my own."

ADVERTISEMENT

Blackson's opinion has elicited debate in the comment section; while many think he is spot on, others think his opinion is invalid, that a good government can aid the lives of its citizens.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBTitans: Olivia struggles with Tails of House punishment

BBTitans: Olivia struggles with Tails of House punishment

Michael Blackson urges Nigerians to not depend on their president only

Michael Blackson urges Nigerians to not depend on their president only

Kanayo O. Kanayo refuses to celebrate 61st birthday because of election results

Kanayo O. Kanayo refuses to celebrate 61st birthday because of election results

Ali Baba weighs in on why women avoid politics

Ali Baba weighs in on why women avoid politics

Be calm, don’t overreact to election results – Charly Boy urges youths

Be calm, don’t overreact to election results – Charly Boy urges youths

Toheeb Jimoh shines as a Nigerian journalist in 'The Power' trailer

Toheeb Jimoh shines as a Nigerian journalist in 'The Power' trailer

Top 10 most followed Nigerian celebrities on Tiktok

Top 10 most followed Nigerian celebrities on Tiktok

10 young Nigerian stars taking over Tiktok

10 young Nigerian stars taking over Tiktok

These Nigerian movies are coming to Netflix this March

These Nigerian movies are coming to Netflix this March

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Marie-Claire: Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn footballer

Ebuka, BBNaija Season 7 host [Instagram/ebuka]

The Big Brother Hall of Fame: 7 Most successful former housemates

Adeniyi-Johnson-and-Seyi-Edun [PM News]

Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun welcome a set of twins after 7 years of waiting

Adesua Etomi and Banky Wellington

Banky W's birthday message to Adesuwa will make you love love