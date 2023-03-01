Michael Blackson urges Nigerians to not depend on their president only

"Nigeria are ya ok over there? Who's older Biden or Nigeria's, new President? That Modasucka looks like he's in his early hundreds. Are you trying to tell me no one that follows me voted for ya new president? C'mon Nigeria, how did he win? This message is to anyone that's not happy with who their president is. You can't live your life depending on a president just work hard and let God be your leader. You can't depend on a president for you to be successful in life. Since I went to America I've seen 7 different presidents and non of them changed my life, I changed my life by the Grace of God. Don't give a man that much power, you can do it without them. Be a leader yourself not a follower.