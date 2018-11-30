Michael B. Jordan meets lady who jokingly said they shared chemistry

news

One of the coolest Twitter threads you'd read in 2018 is the one where a certain lady who jokingly said she had met with Michael B. Jordan eventually had a timeout with him.

Bolu Babalola who resides in the United Kingdom had taken to her Twitter page on Saturday, November 24, 2018, where she tweeted what every person who had a wish would have done.

"I met this guy on holiday this summer-we had a such a great connection but I changed my number and we lost touch. Twitter do your thing ❤," she tweeted with a photoshopped photo of Micheal B. Jordan.

"It's upsetting me and my homegirls that people think this is photoshop. Please have some respect and stop being so cynical. Respect romance and stop trying to interrupt the course of true love. what's understood don't need to be explained❤. @FUERTESKNIGHT,'' the thread read.

"I cannot say much but I have authentic confirmation that he saw this and laughed," she continued.

"The increasingly indignant, red circled zoomed in pics "proving" that it is photoshop will not kill me I refuse. In fact, they give me life. I will only get stronger," Bola continued to tweet.

Then her next tweet was the shocker which has left Twitter in shock! As she posted an actual photo with the Hollywood actor.

"Ms Steal Your Man. Case closed," she captioned the photo.

Micheal B. Jordan who was in on the joke took to his own Twitter page where he posted tweeted about meeting Bolu.

"Happy Twitter did it’s thing Great meeting you (for the second time ‍♂️ )," he wrote.

Amazing story guys, we hope this leads to one beautiful friendship and well if the universe likes what it sees, then we might have one cute relationship in the making.

However, this is not the first time Michael B. Jordan will be meeting with one of the numerous crushes as we can recall the time tennis champion, Naomi Osaka had revealed during Ellen Degeneres that she had a thing for him. Well, it didn't take long before the Wakanda star posted a video on Twitter acknowledging, the champion.

Michael B. Jordan recorded the sweetest message for US Open winner Naomi Osaka after finding out that she has a crush on him

Naomi Osaka was a guest at Ellen Degeneres' show when she revealed that she has a crush on Michael B. Jordan. The media personality decided to play match the two as she took a selfie with the tennis champion and sent it to Michael.

Later on Twitter, DeGeneres shared a video where Michael B. Jordan had recorded.

"Ellen hit me up and told me she was having you on the show, so I wanted to send my love and support and just say congratulations," Jordan said. "It's a big moment for you, and the way you carry yourself with such humility and grace, it's really amazing to see," he added,