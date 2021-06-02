RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'We love you, you are part of us' - MI Abaga tells Igbos after Buhari's controversial statement

MI says that narrative should leave with the old and bitter generation.

MI Abaga is a Nigerian rapper, activist and businessman [Instagram/MIAbaga]

Nigerian rapper MI Abaga has asked Nigerians to ignore the narrative that the Igbo people are not loved in the country.

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, while reacting to the tweets posted by the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

"I can't imagine being an Igbo citizen and seeing those tweets yesterday. I can't imagine the way it would have made them feel. So I thought it would be beautiful today to tell our Igbo brothers and sisters that we love them," he said.

"We cannot fix the years of pain, we cannot fix that feeling of not being wanted or being loved. That is not going to be the narration of our generation."

"We love you, you are part of us. This is for my manager Abuchi, Don Jazzy, D Prince, Chidinma, Blackbonez, Phyno, Flavour, Kelechi Amadi, so many people that have given so much to this country, we love you and we stand with you today. We are Igbo too. Bless."

It would be recalled that the president released a series of tweets on Tuesday evening, slamming the increase in the destruction of government properties in the Eastern part of the country.

Those tweets didn't sit down well with many as it was met with mix reactions.

