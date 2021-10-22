RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mercy Johnson Okojie slams her daughter's teacher for allegedly bullying her

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The movie star said the teacher told her daughter to her face that she doesn't like her mother.

Mercy Johnson, husband mark 10th marriage anniversary with elegant family portraits
Mercy Johnson, husband mark 10th marriage anniversary with elegant family portraits

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has slammed one of the teachers at her daughter, Purity's school for bullying her.

Recommended articles

According to the movie star, the said teacher has been constantly bullying her daughter for two weeks.

A situation her daughter brought to her attention. She said she, however, allowed things to slide because she felt her daughter was exaggerating.

Mercy Johnson Okojie slams her daughter's teacher for allegedly bullying her child
Mercy Johnson Okojie slams her daughter's teacher for allegedly bullying her child Pulse Nigeria
Mercy Johnson Okojie slams her daughter's teacher for allegedly bullying her child
Mercy Johnson Okojie slams her daughter's teacher for allegedly bullying her child Pulse Nigeria
Mercy Johnson Okojie slams her daughter's teacher for allegedly bullying her child
Mercy Johnson Okojie slams her daughter's teacher for allegedly bullying her child Pulse Nigeria

Things took a different turn on Thursday, October 21, 2021, when she went to pick her daughter from school.

According to the 8-year-old, she was treated unequally by the same teacher after an incident with another student.

Mercy Johnson Okojie slams her daughter's teacher for allegedly bullying her child
Mercy Johnson Okojie slams her daughter's teacher for allegedly bullying her child Pulse Nigeria
Mercy Johnson Okojie slams her daughter's teacher for allegedly bullying her child
Mercy Johnson Okojie slams her daughter's teacher for allegedly bullying her child Pulse Nigeria
Mercy Johnson Okojie slams her daughter's teacher for allegedly bullying her child
Mercy Johnson Okojie slams her daughter's teacher for allegedly bullying her child Pulse Nigeria

The movie star revealed that the teacher told her daughter squarely that she doesn't like her mother.

The actress also denied the claims by an Instagram user, that she visited the school with thugs to manhandle the headteacher.

She also said the reason she change her daughter's school was because of the distance contrary to the claims by the IG user who said otherwise.

Okojie said she has reported the matter to the school authorities who say they would handle the situation.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Fela Kuti was so hard'- Rap mogul Jay Z on why he included Fela's record in the soundtrack of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'

'Fela Kuti was so hard'- Rap mogul Jay Z on why he included Fela's record in the soundtrack of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'

Mercy Johnson Okojie slams her daughter's teacher for allegedly bullying her

Mercy Johnson Okojie slams her daughter's teacher for allegedly bullying her

Wizkid reveals Justin Bieber reached out to him for the remix of ‘Essence’

Wizkid reveals Justin Bieber reached out to him for the remix of ‘Essence’

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds team up against Gal Gadot in a new action-thriller, ‘Red Notice’

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds team up against Gal Gadot in a new action-thriller, ‘Red Notice’

Six years later, Adele makes a huge return with a new single, ‘Easy on me’.

Six years later, Adele makes a huge return with a new single, ‘Easy on me’.

Singer Djinee chides kids of corrupt Nigerian politicians

Singer Djinee chides kids of corrupt Nigerian politicians

Wazzy Records releases 'Lagos To Kampala EP'

Wazzy Records releases 'Lagos To Kampala EP'

Movie veteran Hilda Dokubo releases stunning photos to mark 51st birthday

Movie veteran Hilda Dokubo releases stunning photos to mark 51st birthday

Mr Purplemusik taps Ghana's Kelvynboy for upcoming single 'Africa Girl'

Mr Purplemusik taps Ghana's Kelvynboy for upcoming single 'Africa Girl'

Trending

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Prince Kpokpogri, Janemena and Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/Kpokpogri] [Instagram/Janemena] [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Funny Face

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

Kuami Eugene holds birthday party for house help