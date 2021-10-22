Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has slammed one of the teachers at her daughter, Purity's school for bullying her.
Mercy Johnson Okojie slams her daughter's teacher for allegedly bullying her
The movie star said the teacher told her daughter to her face that she doesn't like her mother.
According to the movie star, the said teacher has been constantly bullying her daughter for two weeks.
A situation her daughter brought to her attention. She said she, however, allowed things to slide because she felt her daughter was exaggerating.
Things took a different turn on Thursday, October 21, 2021, when she went to pick her daughter from school.
According to the 8-year-old, she was treated unequally by the same teacher after an incident with another student.
The movie star revealed that the teacher told her daughter squarely that she doesn't like her mother.
The actress also denied the claims by an Instagram user, that she visited the school with thugs to manhandle the headteacher.
She also said the reason she change her daughter's school was because of the distance contrary to the claims by the IG user who said otherwise.
Okojie said she has reported the matter to the school authorities who say they would handle the situation.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng