Mercy Johnson has for the first time shared photos of her newborn baby, Divine Mercy on Instagram.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, where she released the adorable photos of her baby.

"Just when you think your heart is full, God sends another angel to expand it so much more. You’re proof that the heart is elastic, Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie," she wrote.

"Our special gift from God. Welcome baby Divine ❤️.... how can we explain the love we have for you? @princeodiokojie Happy Children’s Day."

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her hubby, Prince Odi Okojie welcomed their fourth child together earlier in May.

Prince Odi took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 4, 2020, where he announced the big news.