Nollywood star, Mercy Johnson Okojie will launch her new ‘kitchen talk show’ called Mercy’s Menu in July 2019.

After months of teasing fans and 5.5 million followers on Instagram with her new focus, Okojie’s media managers confirmed that 13 episodes of the show have been completed.

According to her media managers, the 13 episodes features Liz Benson, AY, Chigul, Omawumi, Niniola, Ufuoma McDermott, Lolo 1, Maraji, Busola Dakolo, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Ill Bliss and Munachi, Lagos House Wife (Rayo), Prince Odi Okojie, Purity, Henry, and Angel.

Mercy’s new cooking/talk show sees her talking to fellow celebrities on their lifestyle, their opinion on life issues and their intimate secrets while cooking.