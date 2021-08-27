Nollywood screen goddess Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, have released some stunning family photos to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.
Mercy Johnson Okojie and hubby Odi celebrate 10th wedding anniversary with stunning family photos
The movie star and her family celebrate their anniversary in style.
Recommended articles
Photos from the family photo shoot hit the Internet on Friday, August 27, 2021.
Happy wedding anniversary to the Okojies from all of us at Pulse.
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
The couple tied the knot in 2011.
They welcomed their first child, Purity, in 2012.
The couple went to welcome three other kids, Henry, Angel and Divine.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng