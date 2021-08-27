RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mercy Johnson Okojie and hubby Odi celebrate 10th wedding anniversary with stunning family photos

The movie star and her family celebrate their anniversary in style.

Mercy Johnson Okojie, her husband Odi Okojie and their kids, Purity, Henry, Angel and Divine [Pulse]

Nollywood screen goddess Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, have released some stunning family photos to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

Photos from the family photo shoot hit the Internet on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Happy wedding anniversary to the Okojies from all of us at Pulse.

The couple tied the knot in 2011.

They welcomed their first child, Purity, in 2012.

The couple went to welcome three other kids, Henry, Angel and Divine.

