Mercy Eke dazzles in dresses worth N1.8M for her star-studded birthday party

The party which took at the popular Circa restaurant in Lagos, was attended by friends, colleagues, celebrities and well-wishers of the BBNaija season four winner.

One of the major highlights of the evening was the entrance of the celebrant herself.

Pulse Nigeria

Mercy who is a known fashion icon and red carpet stunner wore two different outfits for the evening.

Sources close to the reality TV star told Pulse that her two outfits for the evening cost N1.8M!

Among those who turned up to celebrate with Eke were former BBNaija housemates - Erica, Laycon, Maria, Dorathy, Venita Akpofure, Nini, Prince, Khloe, Michael, Jackie B, Lilo, Seyi, Frodd, Lucy, Tuoyo, Kim Oprah, Saskay, Diane and Esther.