'You once called Mercy a wh*re' - Mercy Aigbe's husband's 1st wife continues to drag them on IG

"Kazim you underestimate me right🤔, it's ok to cause I was your fool for 20yrs abi humm, you kept on pushing me, I told you if it continues I will post this message...bobo, mi kin se omo ale👂..hope you got that," she wrote.

"Mercy it's the AUDACITY FOR ME, LIKE, SERIOUSLY...like I told you, you can have him, keep him do whatever the h-ll you want with him, BUT one thing I will NOT LET GO OF is my SWEAT, WHAT I WORKED HARD FOR."

"LITTLE girl you've gat some nerve 🙄 how dear u think it's okay showing off what I worked hard for on a daily basis and think I would be ok with it... Kazim TAME YOUR D*G... I WARNED YOU. WAY TOO MANY TIMES. KAZIM AM COMING TO GET WHAT IS MINE THIS I PROMISE YOU."

She went on to recount the period her estranged husband denied dating Aigbe and called her a whore.

"Note to you ALL: Marrying a second wife was never brought to my attention by KAZIM, I found out online just like everyone.. yea I admit I suspected he was sleeping with her, hence I called and cursed her out several times, and each time I confronted him, he gave me a long line of men she sleeps with and says " lailai she's a whore and she is nothing " so I look the other way(men in the industry my thinking🤷‍♂️) now he's favorite whore is now a wife to him."

"I am No Bast--d, I post this on social media to show you all cause apparently, social media happens to be there GOD they live, breathe, eat and sleep on social media... I WARNED him not to test me but they both keep on pushing me."

"I am not a pushover, am not one to be bullied by both of you to silence No way. You are great together, but honey I repeat NOT ON MY MONEY OR SWEAT...THANKS."

Funsho's post came hours after she dragged the new couple on IG over their property.

Aigbe had shared videos and photos from the house allegedly owned by Funsho and Adeoti.