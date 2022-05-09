RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'You once called Mercy a wh*re' - Mercy Aigbe's husband's 1st wife continues to drag them on IG

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Mercy Aigbe, Kazim Adeoti and Funsho Adeoti [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe] [Instagram/KazimAdeoti] [Instagram/AsiwajuCouture]
Mercy Aigbe, Kazim Adeoti and Funsho Adeoti [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe] [Instagram/KazimAdeoti] [Instagram/AsiwajuCouture]

In her latest post, the mother of three slammed the new couple for turning the house she built into their love nest.

Recommended articles

"Kazim you underestimate me right🤔, it's ok to cause I was your fool for 20yrs abi humm, you kept on pushing me, I told you if it continues I will post this message...bobo, mi kin se omo ale👂..hope you got that," she wrote.

Mercy Aigbe's husband's 1st wife says he once called her a whore
Mercy Aigbe's husband's 1st wife says he once called her a whore Pulse Nigeria

"Mercy it's the AUDACITY FOR ME, LIKE, SERIOUSLY...like I told you, you can have him, keep him do whatever the h-ll you want with him, BUT one thing I will NOT LET GO OF is my SWEAT, WHAT I WORKED HARD FOR."

"LITTLE girl you've gat some nerve 🙄 how dear u think it's okay showing off what I worked hard for on a daily basis and think I would be ok with it... Kazim TAME YOUR D*G... I WARNED YOU. WAY TOO MANY TIMES. KAZIM AM COMING TO GET WHAT IS MINE THIS I PROMISE YOU."

She went on to recount the period her estranged husband denied dating Aigbe and called her a whore.

"Note to you ALL: Marrying a second wife was never brought to my attention by KAZIM, I found out online just like everyone.. yea I admit I suspected he was sleeping with her, hence I called and cursed her out several times, and each time I confronted him, he gave me a long line of men she sleeps with and says " lailai she's a whore and she is nothing " so I look the other way(men in the industry my thinking🤷‍♂️) now he's favorite whore is now a wife to him."

"I am No Bast--d, I post this on social media to show you all cause apparently, social media happens to be there GOD they live, breathe, eat and sleep on social media... I WARNED him not to test me but they both keep on pushing me."

"I am not a pushover, am not one to be bullied by both of you to silence No way. You are great together, but honey I repeat NOT ON MY MONEY OR SWEAT...THANKS."

Mercy Aigbe and her new man Adeoti Kazim [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe]
Mercy Aigbe and her new man Adeoti Kazim [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe] Pulse Nigeria

Funsho's post came hours after she dragged the new couple on IG over their property.

Aigbe had shared videos and photos from the house allegedly owned by Funsho and Adeoti.

The photos were taken just before the new couple stepped out for Ini Edo's 40th birthday bash.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Genevieve Nnaji deletes all photos from her Instagram page

Genevieve Nnaji deletes all photos from her Instagram page

'You once called Mercy a wh*re' - Mercy Aigbe's husband's 1st wife continues to drag them on IG

'You once called Mercy a wh*re' - Mercy Aigbe's husband's 1st wife continues to drag them on IG

YouTube Go is shutting down this August

YouTube Go is shutting down this August

YouTube celebrates Africa Month, reaffirms commitments to creators and the music industry in Africa

YouTube celebrates Africa Month, reaffirms commitments to creators and the music industry in Africa

Zilla Oaks and makama turn up the hype for their joint EP - MMXXII

Zilla Oaks and makama turn up the hype for their joint EP - MMXXII

Singer Stephanie Otobo drags Apostle Johnson Suleman again, shares d*ck photos on Twitter

Singer Stephanie Otobo drags Apostle Johnson Suleman again, shares d*ck photos on Twitter

Mercy Aigbe's husband's 1st wife issues them stern warning over their property

Mercy Aigbe's husband's 1st wife issues them stern warning over their property

AMVCA week flags-off in grand style

AMVCA week flags-off in grand style

Netflix drops teaser + release date of Korean ‘Money Heist’ remake

Netflix drops teaser + release date of Korean ‘Money Heist’ remake

Trending

'It feels good breaking the Internet' - Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife says she may be ready to tell her side of the story

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and second wife Judy Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrities you didn't know are Muslims

Nigerian rapper Reminisce, Skit maker Taaooma and rapper CDQ [Instagram/Reminisce] [Instagram/Taaooma] [Instagram/CDQ]

Diamond Platnumz in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shade at Burna Boy & Wizkid [Screenshot]

Diamond in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shading Burna Boy and Wizkid [Screenshot]