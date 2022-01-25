Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband Lanre Gentry confirms paternity of their son

Gentry made it known via his Instagram page while clearing the air about the paternity of his son with the movie star.

"What is life? I thank everyone for your comments and advice about my lovely son, Olajuwon Gentry. My son is my son 100%. I love him so much. There is nothing in this world that can separate me from my children," he wrote.

The conversation over Olajuwon's paternity was raised on social media after his mother revealed the identity of the new man in her life, Kazim Adeoti.

There were murmurs over the striking resemblance between Olajuwon and Adeoti on social media.

Olajuwon is Aigbe and Gentry's only child.

Aigbe and Gentry have been at loggerheads since their messy separation in 2017.