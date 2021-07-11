Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband Lanre Gentry celebrates stepdaughter on birthday amid rift
Gentry puts aside rift with Aigbe to celebrate stepdaughter on her 20th birthday.
Aigbe and Gentry recently had a war of words on social media.
The auto dealer took to his Instagram page on Sunday, July 11, 2021, where he celebrated Michelle as she clocked 20.
"Happy birthday Michelle, you are still part of me and the little times you spent with me as a daughter will forever be memorable. I will not mourn over any of my sons and daughters. God will elevate you and protect you," he wrote.
Aigbe and Gentry renewed their rift on social media on Father's Day in June after the movie star shared a post on IG where she praised herself for being a 'father' to her children.
That post didn't sit well with Gentry as he called her out.
Aigbe and Gentry have been at loggerheads since their messy separation in 2017.
That union was marred with domestic violence and infidelity allegations.
