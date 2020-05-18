Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband, Lanre Gentry is celebrating his new wife on her birthday.

The businessman in a message shared via his Instagram page on Sunday, May 17, 2020, showered praises on his wife on her birthday.

"My good wife happy birthday to you long life and prosperity may God be with you and your family in Jesus name @fab_mrsgentry," he captioned the photo.

Gentry and Mercy Aigbe got married in 2013.

Their union was marred with so many controversies including domestic violence and infidelity.

Mercy Aigbe and estranged husband , Lanre Gentry

The estranged couple spent the better part of 2017 and 2018 calling each other out on social media.

Back in 2018, the actress celebrated one year of domestic assault in the hands of her estranged husband.