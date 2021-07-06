RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mercy Aigbe, Tonto Dikeh, others drag Yomi Fabiyi over controversial movie

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Aigbe says Fabiyi is a disgrace!

Nollywood actors Mercy Aigbe, Yomi Fabiyi and Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe] [Instagram/YomiFabiyi] [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Nollywood actors Mercy Aigbe and Tonto Dikeh have dragged their colleague Yomi Fabiyi over his new film.

Recommended articles

Fabiyi had debuted a new feature based on the ongoing sexual assault case involving colleague Baba Ijesha and comedian Princess.

In a series of posts shared via their Instagram pages on Monday, July 5, 2021, the movie stars called out their colleague over the movie release.

"Yomi I have intentionally stayed off your opinion in recent matters. But what you have just done by capitalizing on the pain and Agony of a molested child and the slap in the mother’s face, I am ashamed I know you," Dikeh wrote.

Yomi Fabiyi and Baba Ijesha [Instagram/YomiFabiyi] [Instagram/BabaIjesha]
Yomi Fabiyi and Baba Ijesha [Instagram/YomiFabiyi] [Instagram/BabaIjesha] Pulse Nigeria

"It’s a slap on all RAPE Victims(Dead or alive) Yomi, I expected better of you. My prayers for you is that you find men and women who will fight for your children if they see injustice but God forbid they ever see it."

"How on earth would you make mockery of someone’s agonizing pain! How????? Only a wicked soul would do that!!!!! Just that particular scene I saw of your movie is insensitive, utterly distasteful and disgusting! @realyomifabiyi 😡," Aigbe wrote.

The actor has come under serious criticism over the release of the controversial movie.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mercy Aigbe, Tonto Dikeh, others drag Yomi Fabiyi over controversial movie

TAMPAN invites Yomi Fabiyi over controversial movie

EFCC parades socialites and owners of Lagos nightclub Buzzbar for alleged internet fraud

Lala Akindoju says RMD went on a strict gym & diet routine for 'The Black Book' movie

Toyin Abraham unveils directorial debut 'Listening Ears'

[Video] Apex and Bionic release visuals for 'Nobody Holy'

Yomi Fabiyi under fire for 'Oko Iyabo' movie

It’s taken a few years, but Jaye IV finally finds his centre on the incredible ‘Pay The Price’ [Pulse EP Review]

Yomi Fabiyi debuts film based on Baba Ijesha's sexual assault case