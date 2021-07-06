Mercy Aigbe, Tonto Dikeh, others drag Yomi Fabiyi over controversial movie

Fabiyi had debuted a new feature based on the ongoing sexual assault case involving colleague Baba Ijesha and comedian Princess.

In a series of posts shared via their Instagram pages on Monday, July 5, 2021, the movie stars called out their colleague over the movie release.

"Yomi I have intentionally stayed off your opinion in recent matters. But what you have just done by capitalizing on the pain and Agony of a molested child and the slap in the mother’s face, I am ashamed I know you," Dikeh wrote.

"It’s a slap on all RAPE Victims(Dead or alive) Yomi, I expected better of you. My prayers for you is that you find men and women who will fight for your children if they see injustice but God forbid they ever see it."

"How on earth would you make mockery of someone’s agonizing pain! How????? Only a wicked soul would do that!!!!! Just that particular scene I saw of your movie is insensitive, utterly distasteful and disgusting! @realyomifabiyi 😡," Aigbe wrote.