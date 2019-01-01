Your favourite female celebrity, Mercy Aigbe turns 41 today January 1, 2019, and as usual, she has blessed us with some really cute photos and a video.

The beautiful movie star took to her Instagram page where she posted some cute photos and a video to mark her special day. Even though she didn't really caption the photos with a lot of quotes, Mercy Aigbe looked really amazing in those outfits.

"Cheers to 41. Happy birthday to me." Happy birthday Mercy Aigbe from all of us at Pulse as you celebrate another beautiful year.

Mercy Aigbe might not be having a big birthday party this year but the last time she decided to mark her birthday, it was one of the biggest stories covered in 2018. From her big party which had in attendance all the A-list celebrities to the dress drama.

We can't also forget in a hurry when former celebrity couple, Saheed Balogun and Fathia Balogun almost stole the day with their dance moves which speculated that they were getting back together.

Mercy Aigbe stuns at her 40th birthday party [photos]

Mercy Aigbe celebrated her 40th birthday on Monday 1, January 2018, and trust she looked like fresh money out of the bank.

The beautiful actress was the gaze of everyone who attended the flamboyant party as she wore some of the best outfits of the year 2018 already. From the beautiful white dress to the feathered dress, Mercy Aigbe sure had her birthday party well planned out.

Mercy Aigbe had some really nice photos taken and her children weren't left out of the photo frenzy as they both looked good and came out in style to celebrate with their mother.

Saheed Balogun sprays money on Fathia Balogun at Mercy Aigbe's party [video]

2018 looked like a good year already for Fathia Balogun, as her ex-husband, Saheed Balogun was seen spraying her money at an occasion. The occasion was Mercy Aigbe's 40th birthday party which had a lot of movie stars in attendance.

As expected, Fathia Balogun turned up and just when the music came on, she couldn't help but dance. She was later, joined on the dance floor by her ex-husband, Saheed Balogun.

This came as a surprise as the former couple not only danced but Saheed took out time to spray Fathia some cool cash, to the admiration of everyone present at the occasion. Even though it was Mercy Aigbe's birthday, Saheed and Fathia Balogun took the spotlight.