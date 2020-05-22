Mercy has gotten for herself a sleek Mercedes Benz Sports Utility Vehicle.

The beautiful mother of two took to her Instagram page on Friday May 22, 2020, where she shared a photo of the latest addition to her garage.

"After much persuasion her excellency finally joined the Benz Gang 🤩😁 New Whip Alert!'' she captioned the photo.

Aigbe's new car is a Mercedes Benz GLE Coupe which goes about N26M, says car website, Cheki.

Mercy has joined the list of Mercedes Benz owners with her latest acquisition.