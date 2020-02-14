Mercy Aigbe has advised young ladies who are side chics to married men to make very good use of the opportunity.

The movie star made this known via her YouTube channel on Friday, February 14, 2020. According to the actress as part of the activities to celebrate Valentine's Day, it is important for side chics to get money from their married lovers rather than going for insignificant gifts.

''If you are a side chic to a married man, Girl, you are better be cashing out. Secure the bag, get that dough, get that money because that man isn't yours. Sis, he isn't yours. He belongs to another woman so please it had better be worth it. Don't go and collect chocolate and flowers as gifts from a married man oh.

"If you do, your head needs to be examined. If you are dating a married man, chop his money, collect his money because that man is already married. So stupid girls will be dating a married man will be doing love...sis he is not yours. He belongs to another woman so use your brain'' she said.

Mercy Aigbe has advised young ladies who are side chics to married men to make very good use of the opportunity. [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe]

This is going to be one interesting episode on Mercy Aigbe's YouTube channel because it is definitely going to cause a lot of conversations online.

Mercy Aigbe and her beautiful newly acquired mansion

However, in 2018, Mercy Aigbe was caught in the eyes of the side chic drama when it was reported that her mansion was purchased for her by a 'Sugar Daddy,' an allegation she denied. A few months earlier, the mother of two had revealed that she had gotten a mansion for herself.