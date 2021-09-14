The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

"Still Nobody’s Ex 📌," she wrote.

This is coming days after her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry took a new wife.

The Lagos socialite tied the knot traditionally with his new heartthrob, Oluwabusola over the weekend at a very colourful event.

The ceremony was attended by close friends and relatives of the businessman and his new wife.

It is not clear if Gentry has officially ended his previous marriage with Aigbe.

In June, the movie star appealed to her estranged husband to sign their divorce papers.

The movie star and her estranged husband have been at loggerheads since they split in 2017.