'I'm nobody's ex' - Mercy Aigbe says days after estranged husband marries new wife

Odion Okonofua

It is not clear if Gentry has officially ended his previous marriage with Aigbe.

Nollywood movie star Mercy Aigbe [Instagram/MercyAigbe]

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has told anyone who cares to listen that she's nobody's ex.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

"Still Nobody’s Ex 📌," she wrote.

This is coming days after her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry took a new wife.

The Lagos socialite tied the knot traditionally with his new heartthrob, Oluwabusola over the weekend at a very colourful event.

The ceremony was attended by close friends and relatives of the businessman and his new wife.

Lanre Gentry and his estranged wife Mercy Aigbe [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe]
In June, the movie star appealed to her estranged husband to sign their divorce papers.

The movie star and her estranged husband have been at loggerheads since they split in 2017.

The latest being the recent Father's Day celebration where they dragged each other on social media.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

