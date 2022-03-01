RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mercy Aigbe, Mr Macaroni, others lament about gridlock on Lekki Epe expressway

Nigerians lament over hardship faced on Lekki Epe expressway.

Movie star Mercy Aigbe and popular skit maker Mr Macaroni [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe] [Instagram/MrMacaroni]
Several Nigerians and commuters who ply through the Lekki Epe expressway in Lagos have continued to complain about the gridlock in that axis.

Among those who have lamented about the daily gridlock experienced along the popular road on Lagos Island are movie star Mercy Aigbe and popular skit maker, Mr Macaroni.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Aigbe lamented on how the gridlock has made production almost impossible.

"How exactly is one supposed to be productive when you spend almost all day in lagos gridlock! 😰 Nigeria is frustrating jare! No fuel, No Power, No good road, the list is long!!!!! I mean nothing! Nothing!! 🤬," she wrote.

For Macaroni the gridlock on the Ajah axis of the road is exhausting.

"I don’t think any traffic in Nigeria can beat the one people face on Lekki-Ajah road. This is so exhausting 😭," he tweeted.

Commuters have been faced with the herculean task of plying the Lekki Epe expressway for months now.

This has been linked to the heavy construction going on at the Victoria Garden City axis of the road linking Victoria Island to the rest of the Island.

