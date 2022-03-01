Mercy Aigbe, Mr Macaroni, others lament about gridlock on Lekki Epe expressway

Among those who have lamented about the daily gridlock experienced along the popular road on Lagos Island are movie star Mercy Aigbe and popular skit maker, Mr Macaroni.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Aigbe lamented on how the gridlock has made production almost impossible.

"How exactly is one supposed to be productive when you spend almost all day in lagos gridlock! 😰 Nigeria is frustrating jare! No fuel, No Power, No good road, the list is long!!!!! I mean nothing! Nothing!! 🤬," she wrote.

For Macaroni the gridlock on the Ajah axis of the road is exhausting.

"I don’t think any traffic in Nigeria can beat the one people face on Lekki-Ajah road. This is so exhausting 😭," he tweeted.

Commuters have been faced with the herculean task of plying the Lekki Epe expressway for months now.