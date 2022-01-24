'Thank you for being a source of happiness' - Mercy Aigbe celebrates new man on his birthday

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Monday, January 24, 2022, where she described him as her pillar and also her source of happiness.

"Handsome Bobo 😍 Yeah!!! Finally, it’s here!!!! Happy birthday to a Great Man, a man of honor, amazing personality!!!!! Your heart is so pure! Selfless in all ramifications!!! An astute businessman ( my mentor when it comes to business 🙌), super hardworking, real estate mogul, best movie marketer! My bestie, My reality check, My gist partner!" she wrote.

"You do so so much for people around you, you are a rare Gem! A very good man, a great partner! Thank you for being a Pillar, Thank you for being a source of happiness, thank you for your endless support at all times! I am so blessed to have you in my corner 🙏🙏😍."

"As you add another year today I pray to Almighty Allah to continue to increase you in every area of your life! Grant all of your heart desires, abundant wisdom, more blessings, good health and long life! Atanda, Today I celebrate God’s Grace in your life! Happy birthday Ade Omo Ade 🎉💃🎊🎊🎊🎊."

Pulse Nigeria

Aigbe unveiled her new man on social media on Sunday, Jan. 23, to the surprise of many.

Adeoti is is a businessman with an interest in the entertainment industry.

He is a partner/investor with IbakaTV. ibakatv is a Video-on-demand platform for Nollywood movies.

According to several reports, he is married with children.

Aigbe was married to auto dealer, Lanre Gentry and they have a son together.

That union was marred with domestic violence and infidelity allegations.