Meghan Markle has clear the air about the changes made to her son Archie's birth certificate.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in 2018.

According to PageSix, a spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex said the omission of her given name, “Rachel Meghan,” to Archie’s birth papers was a call made by The Palace.

"The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex,” the statement read.

Over the weekend, an updated piece of Archie’s birth certificate surfaced online.

In the updated certificate, changes were spotted in Markle's name.

The changes were made in June 2019, a month after the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry and his wife, Markle shocked the world earlier in January, 2020, when they announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.