Meghan Markle reacts after victory in court over leaked letter to estranged dad

According to a High Court in London, the Sunday Mail's publication of the letter was a breach of Markle’s privacy and was “unlawful.”

In a statement released by the Duchess of Sussex, she celebrated her “precedent-setting” win, saying it had always been “an important measure of right versus wrong.”

Pulse Nigeria

“This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right,” the duchess said in a statement to Page Six.

She also revealed that the other news outlets that covered the story like it was “a game with no rules.”

"The longer they dragged it out, the more they could twist facts and manipulate the public (even during the appeal itself), making a straightforward case extraordinarily convoluted in order to generate more headlines and sell more newspapers - a model that rewards chaos above truth," part of the statement read.

The judgment ruled that the newspaper group must still pay hundreds of thousands in legal costs and print a front-page apology, both of which had been on hold till the final judgment.