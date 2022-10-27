RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry donate money to help flood victims in Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are extending a hand of help to the Nigerian people.

Following Meghan Markle's disclosure of the her connection to Nigeria on her podcast 'Archetypes' the country has received an undisclosed donation from her and her husband to help with its flooding crisis.

Meghan in her podcast said she's 43% Nigerian and that got a lot of reactions from Nigerians who seemed excited about it.

A Spotify spokesman verified in a press release that the Archewell Foundation had given money to both UNICEF and Save the Children.

The unspecified sum of money, according to the representative, would "help provide relief after terrible floods causing havoc in Nigeria."

Many states in Nigeria have been ravaged by the worst floods it has seen it years causing 1.3 million people to be displaced, 600 deaths and 2,400 injuries.

Very commendable for Meghan to put her money where her genealogy is.

