RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children the 'N-word'

Odion Okonofua
Meghan Markle and her son Archie [Instagram/RoyalsLove]
Meghan Markle and her son Archie [Instagram/RoyalsLove]

The Duchess of Sussex made this known during an exclusive interview with The Cut.

Recommended articles

"There’s literally a structure. Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” she said.

Meghan Markle [Instagram/MeghanMarkleOfficial]
Meghan Markle [Instagram/MeghanMarkleOfficial] Pulse Nigeria

“You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

Markle noted that she and Prince Harry did not have control of the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account they initially shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It would be recalled that in January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Markle shocked the world when they announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

The couple announced the shocking news via their official Instagram page on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. [Instagram/SussexRoyal]
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. [Instagram/SussexRoyal] Pulse Nigeria

According to them, they would be stepping aside a d moving to North America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 at a star-studded wedding held in England.

They welcomed their first child, Archie back in 2019.

The couple welcomed their second child in June 2021.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rings of Power: Realms explained

Rings of Power: Realms explained

Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children the 'N-word'

Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children the 'N-word'

Game of Thrones fans are in for an exciting ride as House of the Dragon is now streaming on Showmax

Game of Thrones fans are in for an exciting ride as House of the Dragon is now streaming on Showmax

BBNaija 7: Doyin tearfully defends allegations of breaking relationships

BBNaija 7: Doyin tearfully defends allegations of breaking relationships

Olamide, Motolani Alake, Oye Akideinde, Bizzle Osikoya, named Industry Power Players for 2022 H1

Olamide, Motolani Alake, Oye Akideinde, Bizzle Osikoya, named Industry Power Players for 2022 H1

Top 10 Nigerian songs released in August 2022 [Pulse List]

Top 10 Nigerian songs released in August 2022 [Pulse List]

Ireti Doyle bags doctorate degree

Ireti Doyle bags doctorate degree

'Bad Since '97' is limited by painful sonic predictability [Pulse Album Review]

'Bad Since '97' is limited by painful sonic predictability [Pulse Album Review]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 6)

Trending

Portable bags Chieftaincy

Controversial singer Portable bags chieftaincy title

Funke-Akindele-and-JJC-Skillz

JJC Skillz celebrates ex-wife Funke Akindele on her birthday

Eedris Abdulkareem

Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem undergoes successful surgery

Mr Henrie and Prim Kardash

'Women who bleach excessively are not good in bed' - Mr Henrie