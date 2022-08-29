Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children the 'N-word'

"There’s literally a structure. Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” she said.

“You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

Markle noted that she and Prince Harry did not have control of the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account they initially shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It would be recalled that in January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Markle shocked the world when they announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

The couple announced the shocking news via their official Instagram page on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

According to them, they would be stepping aside a d moving to North America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 at a star-studded wedding held in England.

They welcomed their first child, Archie back in 2019.