American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has claimed that Tory Lanez begged her not to tell the police what exactly happened on the night he shot her.

In her recent interview with GQ magazine, the rapper said Lanez offered her money to stay quiet about the incident.

"I’m really scared because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me,’” she said.

Megan Thee Stallion says Lanez offered her money to stay quiet [Instagram/TheeStallion]

Megan told the magazine that Lanez shot at her feet and wounded her during an argument while he was dropping her off.

“Like, I never put my hands on nobody. I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away.”

Lanez's lawyers have denied Megan's claims that the rapper offered her and friend money.

Tory Lanez says he was drunk during the shooting incident back in July [Instagram/ToryLanez]

In September, Lanez was charged with the shooting of the rapper.

The rapper whose real name is Daystar Peterson was charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

In July there were reports that Megan was allegedly shot by Lanez.

PageSix reported that the rapper fired the gunshots during an altercation with Megan in his car.

The report came days after a video surfaced online of Megan exiting Lanez’s SUV with what appeared to be blood dripping from her feet.